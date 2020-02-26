Coronavirus Outbreak: 52 New Deaths Confirmed In China, Total Spikes To 2,715

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic reportedly climbed to 2,715 with 52 new fatalities, confirmed National Health Commission in China. The number of confirmed cases spiked to over 78,000, while at least 29,700 people have successfully recovered, as per reports.

As of February 26, the mortality rate of the novel coronavirus is put at 3.47 per cent contrary to 3.42 per cent reported a day earlier, suggest reports. Over 65,000 patients that contracted the COVID-19 are reported from the Hubei province alone, where the deadly virus first originated. At least 1,200 cases emerged from Henan and Zhejiang province.

Meanwhile, the city of San Francisco has declared a state of emergency over the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The health officials in the United States warned that there could be spread of COVID-19 across the United States. Health emergency was declared by the city's mayor, London Breed as a preventive measure to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

Read:UK: Man Beats Indian-origin Woman After Abusing Her Chinese Friend Over Coronavirus

Read:Rupee Drops Further By 34p To Over 3-month Low On Coronavirus Threat

Xi Jinping calls it 'public crisis'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced earlier that the organization no longer had a process for declaring any new viral outbreak a pandemic, but the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak remains an international emergency. Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson for WHO told the media that there was no official category for a pandemic. He said that WHO ceased to employ the old phasing system. A 'pandemic' was used to denote the outbreak of a newer pathogen that was transmitted human-to-human across the globe.

WHO still advises the world to put elaborate containment efforts to stop the global spread of the disease, confirmed reports. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general said, "We are still in a phase where containment is possible. Our window of opportunity is narrowing."

President Xi Jinping reportedly said that the coronavirus epidemic was the most serious ‘public crisis’ and a big test for China in his recent effort rallying to get people back to work. Xi Jinping was leading a response to the COVID-19 outbreak as he spoke at a meeting in Beijing.

Read:Hong Kong To Ban Entry Of Non-residents From South Korea Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Read:Two More Indians On Board Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus: Embassy