Coronavirus Outbreak: Number Of Deaths Across Globe Surpasses Death Toll In China

The death toll from the novel coronavirus has reportedly exceeded worldwide than the number of deaths in the mainland China. According to figures from the World Health Organization and public health agencies, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 6,400 worldwide and infected over 169,000 which is 127 per cent higher than China where the outbreak originated as per the media reports.

According to the reports, the health experts have indicated that China’s containment efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus have proved to be effective as the new cases dipped exceedingly over the past few weeks. It is very clear that the actions taken in China have almost brought to an end their first wave of infections, Dr Benjamin Cowling, an infectious disease expert at Hong Kong University, told the international media reporters. He said that at least 16 hospitals that were built to handle the soaring cases of the coronavirus have now been shut in China after discharging the patients that have recovered.

Italy as of Sunday reported 368 new deaths within 24 hours from the coronavirus outbreak as the country's death toll hit 1,809. The number of cases that tested positive to COVID-19 rose to 24,747 from 21,157 on Saturday, the country's civil protection authority said in media report emphasizing the grave situation the country was facing.

Panic at US airport

Countries worldwide stepped up the containment efforts by restricting the movements of the people to stem the transmission of the disease. Spain became the second European country to impose a nationwide lockdown after 2,000 new cases were confirmed and the number of reported deaths doubled as per the media reports.

In Iran, over 100 people were reported dead in a matter of 24 hours on March 16, spiking the confirmed cases to an alarming 14,000. Manila, the capital of the Philippines sealed its 12 million residents in an abrupt measure amid the spread of coronavirus, confirmed media reports. In the United States, there has been a state of panic at the airport due to the strict health screening procedures for returning citizens from Europe, a media report mentioned.

