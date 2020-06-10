US: Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Benefits Over 80,000 Farmers Since Mid-May

The United States Department of Agriculture in its latest release said that it has processed $1.4 billion through its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to over 80,000 applicants since the program started in mid-May. The CFAP provides vital financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered losses due to market supply chain disruptions amid the pandemic.

Read: USDA Now Undecided On Challenging Judge's Food Stamps Ruling

According to the weekly report released by the Department of Agriculture on June 8, FSA has processed $1,406,248,153.94 in payments to 80,261 producers. The eligible commodities for the payments are malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflowers, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat in non-specialty crops category and cattle, hogs, and sheep in livestock category. Some fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans, and mushrooms are also eligible for payments under the program.

Read: USDA Fights To Purge Food Stamps Recipients Despite Pandemic

CFAP program

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program uses funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities, according to USDA.

Read: Anthony Fauci Calls Coronavirus 'worst Nightmare' As Compared To Ebola, HIV

"America’s farming community is facing an unprecedented situation as our nation tackles the coronavirus. President Trump has authorized USDA to ensure our patriotic farmers, ranchers, and producers are supported and we are moving quickly to open applications to get payments out the door and into the pockets of farmers. These payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns as our nation reopens and recovers," said US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue while announcing the program last month.

Read: US Deportation Flights To Guatemala To Resume

(Image Credit: AP)