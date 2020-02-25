Coronavirus Outbreak: Fourth Person From Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan Dies

A fourth person has reportedly died after contracting the novel COVID-19 from the quarantined coronavirus-stricken cruise liner docked off the Yokohama coast in Japan earlier today. The fatality was a Japanese man named Yomiuri Shimbun in his 80s who showed symptoms of coronavirus, however, he was declared to have died of pneumonia, confirmed reports.

Three other Japanese have died so far after showing symptoms of contracting the strain of the virus. The health ministry of Japan has not immediately responded to the casualty. It did not confirm whether the man tested positive to coronavirus. Reports suggest that the man was isolated and was being treated in the nearby hospital.

As many as 600 people on board the vessel tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and several others are in serious condition, suggest reports. There has been a total of four deaths so far in Japan, while more than 130 people have been infected excluding the cases on Diamond Princess.

23 passengers disembarked the vessel

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato reportedly said that at least 23 passengers were allowed to disembark the quarantined ship without being tested for coronavirus first. He said that Japan was taking recent cases seriously and is looking to strengthen the follow up of passengers that deboarded.

He further added that the passengers will be contacted by the health officials asking them not to use public transport or go in public spaces. The health minister said that the passengers who tested negative to coronavirus were allowed to disembark as there was no medical facility large enough to admit more than 3,000 passengers on board the ship.

Tochigi governor Tomokazu Fukuda told the media that there was a decision made that those who disembarked after testing negative had no problem, and hence should be released. He added that the decision is now regretful, and it has become clear that those people can contract the virus.

