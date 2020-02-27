Coronavirus: Maldives Thanks India For Evacuating Their Citizens From Wuhan

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak that has caused havoc across the world and countries evacuating its citizens from the virus hit Wuhan in China, Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for evacuating two Maldivian nationals from the epicentre on Thursday.

Two remaining Maldivians in #Wuhan have been evacuated by IAF flight and will be housed in Delhi for quarantine. Deepest gratitude to PM @narendramodi & EM @DrSJaishankar. Special thanks to Ambassadors @MDVinChina @VikramMisri @sunjaysudhir, @IAF_MCC, @AmbassadorZhang and teams. — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) February 27, 2020

IAF rescues 76 Indians and 36 nationals

The Indian Air Force plane which was sent to Wuhan to provide for medical supplies has brought back 76 Indians and 36 nationals from seven countries to India. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Jaishankar said that he appreciated the facilitation provided by the Chinese government.

On its return from Wuhan, the IAF flight has brought back 76 Indians & 36 nationals from 7 countries - Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar. Appreciate facilitation by Chinese government. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 27, 2020

He also said that other 36 nationals belonged to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA, and Madagascar. The IAF plane which was sent to China with 15 tonnes of medical supplies landed in Wuhan on Wednesday.

The Indian Government also brought back Indian crew members and passengers that were stuck on Diamond Princess in Japan. The Air India flight which was sent to rescue Indians from the cruise ship brought back 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru.

Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo,carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal, South Africa&Peru who were quarantined onboard the #DiamondPrincess due to #COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities.

Thank you @airindiain once again — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2020

