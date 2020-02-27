The Debate
Coronavirus: Maldives Thanks India For Evacuating Their Citizens From Wuhan

Rest of the World News

Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid has thanked PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for evacuating Maldivians from Wuhan.

Maldives

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak that has caused havoc across the world and countries evacuating its citizens from the virus hit Wuhan in China, Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for evacuating two Maldivian nationals from the epicentre on Thursday.

READ | New US Coronavirus Case May Be 1st From Unknown Origin

IAF rescues 76 Indians and 36 nationals

The Indian Air Force plane which was sent to Wuhan to provide for medical supplies has brought back 76 Indians and 36 nationals from seven countries to India. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Jaishankar said that he appreciated the facilitation provided by the Chinese government.

READ | AI Flight Brings Back 119 Indians, 5 Foreigners From Coronavirus-hit Cruise Ship In Japan

He also said that other 36 nationals belonged to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA, and Madagascar. The IAF plane which was sent to China with 15 tonnes of medical supplies landed in Wuhan on Wednesday.

The Indian Government also brought back Indian crew members and passengers that were stuck on Diamond Princess in Japan. The Air India flight which was sent to rescue Indians from the cruise ship brought back 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru.

READ | Iran Announces Domestic Travel Curbs Over Coronavirus

READ | US Govt Says Coronavirus Vaccine Might Not Be Affordable For All

