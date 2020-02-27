Coronavirus Outbreak: Denmark, Estonia Confirm First Cases Of Deadly Epidemic

As the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Denmark and Estonia confirmed their first case of COVID-19 on February 27. According to international reports, a journalist of a TV channel in Denmark is the country's first confirmed case. However, in Estonia, reportedly the Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik told a state broadcaster that the infected person was an Iranian citizen who had arrived in Estonia on February 26. At least seven European countries have confirmed their first cases of the fatal virus in just two days.

According to international reports, Georgia, Greece, Romania, Norway and North Macedonia announced their first cases of coronavirus on February 26 which has now infected 82,000 people globally after originating in China. As of February 27, more than 2,700 people have died due to coronavirus in China with confirmed cases soaring up to 78,497. Other than the mainland, fatalities have also occurred in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, France, and the Philippines. The COVID-19 has now spread to at least 50 countries, reaching every continent except Antarctica.

WHO says 'no need for panic'

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge has also said that there is no need for panic over the deadly coronavirus outbreak. In news conference in Rome, he said that “there is no need to panic” adding that the mortality rate is about two per cent and now just one per cent in China which has 96.5 per cent of the global cases. Kluge also wanted people to “bear in mind” that “four out of five patients have mild symptoms and recover”.

Kluge further added that the response cooperation to the deadly pathogen will be enhanced by the organisation in order to ensure that all regions of Italy are equally prepared following the surge of cases in the northern part of the country. The press conference by the regional manager of WHO Europe came after France reported its second death which is also the first French victim of the coronavirus. He was a 60-year-old teacher, and the first was a Chinese tourist. However, Italy has reported at least 12 deaths due to COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)