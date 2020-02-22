Coronavirus Outbreak Has Not Reached Its Peak: Xi Jinping's Party

The ruling Communist Party of China chaired by President Xi Jinping reportedly claimed on Friday that the Coronavirus outbreak hasn’t reached its peak. It said that the turning point in the development of the national epidemic situation had not yet arrived, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, China's Communist Party announced that severe containment measures are being taken in Wuhan City, Hubei province where the novel COVID-19 first originated. It also indicated that the ruling Communist Party must make elaborate efforts in Beijing to stem the coronavirus spread in the capital as cases there spiked recently.

The ruling party further emphasized that the impact of the Coronavirus directly affected China’s economy, however, the economy’s recovery momentum in the longer run will not be impacted. The party reiterated that the country will adopt proactive fiscal policy and the monetary policies will be made more flexible in the future. It said that the government will cater to systemic risks that arise in the country's financial system.

The slackening of coronavirus spread

Zhong Nanshan, a renowned scientist at China's National Health Commission and a prominent expert in respiratory diseases, told the media that the new cases of the COVID19 should decelerate massively after the peak. He said that once the deadly Coronavirus outbreak attains a certain peak which hasn't yet been confirmed, the cases are not expected to elevate on a larger scale. Nansham further added that the fatality rate would “continue to fall” after that.

In mainland China, the number of new infections fell significantly to 397, and at least 109 new deaths were confirmed. The new figures soared the total cases in mainland China to 76,288 with a total of 2,345 deaths so far. Scientists have claimed that the significant decline in the new cases reported of infection could also mean the slackening of the spread of virus, confirmed reports.

