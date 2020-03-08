Coronavirus Outbreak: Hong Kong Reports Third Death From Deadly Epidemic

Hospital Authority in Hong Kong reportedly said that a third patient has died of novel coronavirus on March 8. The patient was a 76-year-old woman who passed away at Caritas Medical Center. The total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong is reportedly said to be 110. Hong Kong has evacuated its citizens from China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly Covid-19 international media reported. According to reports, Hong Kong had arranged four chartered flights to bring back 533 of its citizens stuck in the Chinese province since the outbreak.

Evacuees quarantined for 14 days

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days. According to reports, more than 3,800 Hong Kong residents are stranded in over 30 cities across the Hubei province. Lam, whose government has been criticised for handling of the epidemic, reportedly said that the government does not feel that they have delayed the return of Hong Kong citizens. She stressed that still there were clear restrictions on exit arrangements from Hubei Province. She added that as soon as the conditions were ready for them to help citizens, they made immediate arrangements.

China confirms 28 new fatalities

On the other hand, China has reported 28 new fatalities from the deadly coronavirus outbreak, taking the death toll in the country to 3,098, Chinese health officials said on Saturday as the rapid spread of the epidemic hit a milestone, infecting more than 1,00,000 people globally. The virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to 97 countries and has infected 107,734 people, including 80,701 in China, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker.China's National Health Commission (NHC) on Sunday said it received reports of 50 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 28 deaths on Friday on the Chinese mainland.

The 28 deaths were all reported in the virus epicentre Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, the NHC said. Also on Friday, 24 imported cases (people coming to China from abroad) of the novel coronavirus infection were reported on the mainland, including 17 in Gansu Province, three in Beijing, three in Shanghai and one in Guangdong Province. By the end of Friday, 60 imported cases were reported, the NHC said.

