The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Total Confirmed Cases In Germany Reach 1,151

Rest of the World News

Health Minister Jens Spahn said that in a bid to escalate the containment measures,the government has scrapped the assembly of over 1,000 people across Germany.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

The confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany have reportedly surpassed 1,000 as of March 9 as per the official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre, revealed a media report. The country now has 1,151 total cases of COVID-19, with over 484 infections in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the highest recorded across 16 states of Germany.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told the international media reporters that in a bid to escalate the containment measures, the government has scrapped the assembly of over 1,000 people across Germany. This would imply several major sporting and other events, including the Bundesliga football matches to cancel the events.

Armin Laschet, NRW state premier said in a report that he would suspend some football games, while a few matches like the derby’s 12th championship between Dortmund and Schalke can be conducted without the audience. He mentioned that the game due to be held on March 11 between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne will also have to be conducted in empty stadiums.

Read: California Officials To Receive Passengers From Coronavirus-hit Grand Princess Cruise Ship

Read: Britain Sets Up Unit To Fight Disinformation About Coronavirus Outbreak

Several events and sports cancelled

Karl-Josef Laumann, NRW health minister said in an international media report that it was up to the clubs to decide whether to play games without spectators or prefer not to play at all. The measure was in view of public health safety due to the coronavirus epidemic, he added. German Football League chief Christian Seifert, however, stressed in a report that season must end by mid-may, indicating to adhere to match schedule without the audience.

Other than the sporting events, The Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest trade fairs held in Germany has been postponed until July. While a tourism fair in Berlin has been cancelled to stem the coronavirus spread across the city, confirmed reports. Health minister Spahn had earlier urged to establish a new European Disease Management and Control Centre saying that the current one wouldn’t be effective in handling coronavirus crisis.

Read: Coronavirus Hits Indian Stock Markets: Sensex Loses 2000 Pts; Most In One Day For 10 Years

Read: South Korea Pledges $3 Million To WHO To Battle Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
MNS
RAJ THAKERAY'S 'SHADOW CABINET'
Coronavirus
SENSEX HITS 10-YEAR LOW AMID CORONA
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran
JAISHANKAR ARRIVES ON SURPRISE VISIT TO KASHMIR, MEETS KIN OF PEOPLE STRANDED IN IRAN
Hungama 2
HUNGAMA 2 IS 'CONFUSION UNLIMITED'
China closes multiple temporary hospitals as new virus cases decline
CHINA CLOSES MAKESHIFT HOSPITALS