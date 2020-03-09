Coronavirus Outbreak: Total Confirmed Cases In Germany Reach 1,151

The confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany have reportedly surpassed 1,000 as of March 9 as per the official data from the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre, revealed a media report. The country now has 1,151 total cases of COVID-19, with over 484 infections in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the highest recorded across 16 states of Germany.

Health Minister Jens Spahn told the international media reporters that in a bid to escalate the containment measures, the government has scrapped the assembly of over 1,000 people across Germany. This would imply several major sporting and other events, including the Bundesliga football matches to cancel the events.

Armin Laschet, NRW state premier said in a report that he would suspend some football games, while a few matches like the derby’s 12th championship between Dortmund and Schalke can be conducted without the audience. He mentioned that the game due to be held on March 11 between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Cologne will also have to be conducted in empty stadiums.

Several events and sports cancelled

Karl-Josef Laumann, NRW health minister said in an international media report that it was up to the clubs to decide whether to play games without spectators or prefer not to play at all. The measure was in view of public health safety due to the coronavirus epidemic, he added. German Football League chief Christian Seifert, however, stressed in a report that season must end by mid-may, indicating to adhere to match schedule without the audience.

Other than the sporting events, The Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest trade fairs held in Germany has been postponed until July. While a tourism fair in Berlin has been cancelled to stem the coronavirus spread across the city, confirmed reports. Health minister Spahn had earlier urged to establish a new European Disease Management and Control Centre saying that the current one wouldn’t be effective in handling coronavirus crisis.

