Coronavirus: UNHR 'alarmed' Over Prison Conditions In Syria; Urges Release Of Some Inmates

United Nations Human Rights raised alarm over the prison-conditions in Syria, amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the world. The human rights body expressed its concern over the situation and warned of the exceptionally high-risk of infections in crammed prisons of the ear-battered Middle Eastern country.

The Bashar al-Assad Syrian regime and armed groups were urged by the UN body to take "urgent actions" and follow the suit of other countries to release prisoners. It also raised concerns over the prisons in Egypt. The UN humanitarian chief warned on Monday that the then recorded 10 cases of COVID-19 and one death confirmed in Syria are just “the tip of the iceberg,” and judging from other countries “a devastating impact” can be expected on vulnerable communities. Syria recorded its first Coronavirus death on March 30.

Despite downplaying the issue, the Bashar-al Assad-led Syria government, following the suit of other Middle Eastern countries banned all movements between provinces until April 16 on Sunday. Countries across the Middle East have imposed sweeping measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, including closing their borders, canceling flights and in some cases imposing round-the-clock curfews.

Prisoner release

In a bid to control the spread of the disease, Iran set free 40% of the entire prison population by releasing approximately 100,000 inmates. Another war-torn country, Yemen started releasing low-risk prisoners on Friday. Yemen has not recorded a single case of Coronavirus yet, however, the release to prisoners was a preventive measure.

Afghanistan government on Thursday decided to release up to 10,000 prisoners in the wake of the Coronavirus scare. Prisoners, including women and children, will be released on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's decree. The Taliban or Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists are not included in this list.

The World Health Organisation on April 3, asked the Middle East to act fast to limit the spread of the pandemic. "New cases have been reported in some of the most vulnerable countries with fragile health systems," WHO's the director for the Eastern Mediterranean region said. "We still have a window of opportunity, but this window is slowly closing day by day," he added. Out of all the countries in the Middle East, war-battered Yemen and Syria are particularly vulnerable to the outbreak and lack the medical infrastructure to with the novel Coronavirus.

