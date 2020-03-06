Mesmerizing Photo Of Coronavirus Patient Watching Sunset With Doctor Brightens Internet

A heartwarming picture is doing rounds on the internet which shows an 87-year-old patient infected with coronavirus watching the sunset with his doctor outside a hospital. The doctor was reportedly taking the patient for a CT scan when he asked the elderly man if he wanted to stop and watch the sunset. The patient purportedly said yes to the doctor and then both of them enjoyed the beautiful moment.

Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking a 87yo patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan.

He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset.

— Chenchen Zhang (@chenchenzh) March 5, 2020

A Twitter user shared the picture on the social media platform with a caption, "Wuhan Uni hospital. A twenty-something doctor from Shanghai was taking an 87-year-old patient who'd been hospitalised for a month to take a CT scan. He asked if he wanted to stop to watch the sunset. He said yes. They enjoyed the moment together". The post has garnered huge attention.

Coronavirus continues to spread

Meanwhile, Mainland China has reportedly confirmed 150 new cases of the coronavirus infection as of March 5, spiking the figures from 139 a day earlier, announced the National Health Commission of China. This soars the total confirmed cases in China to 80,559 bringing the global cases surpassed 100, 000 with more than 3400 deaths, as per the reports. Wuhan City in the Hubei province which is the epicenter of the disease accounted for 126 new cases alone, while 16 new imported cases were detected in the country. This increased the confirmed cases among the foreign nationals to 36 who have been infected with the COVID-19, confirmed the reports. While there’s a down sliding trend in the total cases across China except for Wuhan, with 54,000 new recoveries involving patients discharged from hospital after medical treatment, cases abroad are escalating.

