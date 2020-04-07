Coronavirus Outbreak: Russia Reports Over 1000 New Cases, Total Tally At 7,497

With the coronavirus disease increasing its horizon, Russia confirmed 1,154 new coronavirus cases on April 7, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 7,497 and creating a record of highest one-day increase in infections. A total of fifty-eight people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus out of which 11 have died in the past 24 hours.

12 million residents under lockdown

Most of Russia's cases belong to Moscow. Since March 30, all of Moscow's 12 million residents have been ordered to stay indoors keeping a few exceptions. However, the danger regarding coronavirus cases continues to increase and is spreading to more far off provinces, including 80 positive cases of Russia's 85 federal subjects. On April 7, the first death from the dangerous disease was registered in Siberia where a 62-year-old man in the Irkutsk region fell prey to the disease.

Meanwhile, the remote region Komi Republic in Russia announced 31 positive cases and Buryatia in eastern Siberia has eight positive cases in totality. It followed confirmation on April 5 that the coronavirus had reached Kamchatka, an isolated peninsula that reaches as far east as New Zealand.

As per reports, the Russian federal said that half of Moscow's coronavirus patients are under 45 years of age, contradicting the pre-conceived notion that younger people are less likely to feel its worst effects. Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reportedly said on April 5 that Moscow is considered to be at the highest risk due to the increasing number of international visitors. He also claimed that the growing number of infections have forced the officials to take strict measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The present scenario of restrictions which is prevailing over the country is scheduled to be lifted at the start of May. The ban is supposed to get lifted traditionally during the time of Russia's main annual holiday period, celebrating both International Worker's Day and the WW2 victory over Nazi Germany.

(Image credit: AP)