Coronavirus: South Korea Confirms 48 New Cases, Total Spikes To 204

Amid unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the number of infections linked to the religious sect in Daegu increased and South Korea reportedly confirmed 48 more cases on February 21. According to international media reports, 39 of the new cases confirmed were connected to the Church of Jesus in Daegu and the number of country's overall figure spiked to 204. The virus outbreak also led to the residents staying indoors, leaving the streets of the fourth-largest city abandoned.

The South Korean authorities described the situation in Daegu as a 'super-spreading event' as nearly 90 people who worshipped at the Church showed symptoms of infection. On Thursday the shopping malls and cinemas of the city of approximately 2.5 million people were left deserted. Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin has also reportedly requested residents to stay indoors.

While speaking to a media outlet, Kwon also said that the city was in an 'unprecedented crisis' and that is why the authorities have asked them to stay at home isolated from their families. A resident further said that the city looks like someone dropped a bomb in the middle of the city and it looks like a 'zombie apocalypse'. Another citizen also said that with so many confirmed cases he is worried that Daegu will become the second Wuhan.

Furthermore, the church in Daegu has closed all its facilities nationwide and in a statement requested people to avoid public places and public transportation, including stores, restaurants, subways and other heavily congested areas. The US army garrison in Daegu where almost 1,000 soldiers, civilians and family members work has also restricted access and instructed any American troops who attended the church services to self-quarantine. The garrison also said that the travel in and around the city is highly discouraged.

Death toll surpasses 2,200

On the other hand, in China, the authorities have been pointing to evidence that the new cases were declining as proof that they are succeeding in keeping the virus largely contained to Hubei Province and capital Wuhan. The deadly virus has already claimed over 2,200 lives and it has also been affecting the businesses worldwide. As per reports, the outbreak now also appears to be stabilizing in central China, however, there is also some uncertainty of how cases are being diagnosed in Hubei.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. More than 1,700 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, nearly 12,500 coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

