Coronavirus: Two More People Suspected To Be Infected In Nepal

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Nepalese officials reportedly said that two more people were suspected to have been infected with the virus. Mahendra Prasad Shrestha, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, while speaking to the Nepalese local media said that both the patients have been kept in isolation at Teku Hospital and their health conditions is stable for now. He further also added that both people are also under observation and the doctors are still trying to ascertain if they have been infected with the virus.

According to reports, the man is said to be in his late 20s and had returned from Shanghai on January 19. He visited the Dhapasi-based Grande International hospital on January 21 for a respiratory problem.

He is now admitted in Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku. Similarly, the woman has also been brought to the Teku Hospital and preparations are underway to send their specimens like throat swabs and blood samples to the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Hong Kong to confirm if they have been infected with the SARS-like virus.

The deadly Coronavirus virus has already killed 80 people in China and infected nearly 2,500 people since its outbreak. In order to strengthen control over the virus outbreak, Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak, has suspended visa and passport services for Chinese citizens until January 30.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not yet classified the virus as an international emergency considering the low number of overseas cases. However, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called it 'an emergency in China'.

Precautions taken by India

After the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Nepal, the Ministry of Health on January 27 also strengthened vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) which is the entry point of India. The Ministry of Health in its statement said, "We are on high vigil in districts bordering Nepal. We have strengthened vigil at Panitanki (West Bengal) entry point from Nepal”.

Central government hospitals in the national capital including AIIMS and RML Hospital, have also set up isolation wards and kept beds ready to provide treatment to any suspected case of the novel Coronavirus infection if the need arises.

