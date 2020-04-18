Coronavirus Will Spread Like Wildfire And There Are No Firewalls: UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General said that the coronavirus will spread like wildfire and there are no firewalls, warning African continent could end up suffering the maximum. Speaking at a virtual meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to mobilise with Africa, UN chief Antonio Guterres said that the COVID-19 is not only a health crisis but also a humanitarian crisis.

“It is not just a health pandemic. It is a jobs pandemic, a humanitarian pandemic, a development pandemic,” said Guterres.

The UN chief highlighted that households and businesses in Africa were suffering liquidity challenges before coronavirus hit the continent. He added that hard-won development gains are under threat in Africa as already “unacceptable levels” of inequalities are growing and commodity prices are declining.

“To help address the devastating economic and social consequences, I have been since the beginning asking for a comprehensive global response package amounting to a double-digit percentage of global Gross Domestic Product,” he said.

Read: WHO Says 'all Countries Will Face This' After China Revises COVID-19 Deaths

'Most scarce commodities'

Guterres commended “swift actions” by the IMF and World Bank Group to support member countries but called for greater resources for the IMF, including through the issuance of Special Drawing Rights, and enhanced support for the World Bank Group and other International Financial Institutions and bilateral mechanisms. He also thanked the African Union for their early action and showing unity and leadership while calling it two of the "most scarce commodities" at the present time.

On April 8, the African Union had reaffirmed its unwavering support for the World Health Organisation (WHO) at a time when the UN health agency is facing criticism from various corners for its handling of the crisis. African Union chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa appreciated WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for “exceptional” leadership.

Read: WHO Clarifies Position On 'wet Markets' After Backing Their Reopening Amid COVID-19

The AU lauded the management of WHO chief in leading the global response to the pandemic. The continental union recognised and appreciated the “good work” that has been undertaken by the WHO and noted a sense of satisfaction for the various initiatives and measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“On a daily basis, the WHO has been an essential technical and scientific partner to the African Union and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), as we work to mitigate the pandemic which has now reached nearly every member state,” said the union in a statement.

Read: 'Only Covid Vaccine Will Allow Normalcy's Return': UN Chief Says What No One Wants To Hear

Read: UN Chief Antonio Guterres Issues First Response As Donald Trump Stops US Funding To WHO

(Image source: AP)