Coronavirus Outbreak: Thailand Confirms 3 New Cases, Total Increases To 40

Thailand has reportedly confirmed three new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, February 26, spiking the total figures to 40, health ministry officials revealed. Thailand reportedly criticized the patients for withholding their travel history from the health officials, trying to keep their information discreet.

Health Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul urged its people to abstain from unnecessary travels to countries that were drastically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. He further warned the airlines against luring citizens with promotional offers and discounted airfares pushing them to travel abroad, confirmed reports.

2 of 3 infected returned from Japan

This comes as Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry reportedly announced that two of the three infected Thai nationals returned from Japan. He added that the patients had been vacationing at the northern island of Hokkaido where they contracted the virus via human-to-human transmission. They then came in contact with an 8-year old boy and infected him.

Read:Thailand Prepares Tough Measures To Control Spread Of Virus

Read:Thailand Unhappy With Israel’s Entry Ban Over Virus Concerns

Anutin said to the media that the male patient has been detected carrying the COVID-19 virus contagion that could risk large transmission from a single source leading to an epidemic. He further added that the man refused to reveal his travel history upon repeated inquiry. He said that this specific case created immense trouble for the authorities as he came in close contact with at least 30 medical personnel.

The elderly patient was quarantined in B.Care Medical Center in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district who later revealed to have travelled to Japan, said reports. Health official Anutin earlier reportedly said that the authorities were taking steps to wield emergency legal powers to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He revealed that the measure would authorize the governors and health officials to quarantine and detain the suspected people carrying the coronavirus with or without their prior consent. During the emergency situations, amid the outbreak, it would authorize them to shut down markets and other facilities as per the measures, he added.

Read:Twelfth Coronavirus Death In Italy, 374 Cases In All

Read:Coronavirus Concerning But No Reason For 'panic': EU