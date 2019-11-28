Costa Rica: Biggest Sea Turtle Swarm Ever Captured In Ostional National Wildlife Refuge

A biologist Vanessa Bézy recorded an immense gathering of sea turtles in Costa Rica's Ostional National Wildlife Refuge via a drone. In the video, one can see hundreds of thousands of female sea turtles arriving to lay their eggs on the beach. According to Bézy's research, this phenomenon is known as a mass arrival or 'arribada' in Spanish. She reportedly has been studying this incredible phenomenon for years and the video was filmed as a part of her research, in which one can see the huge swarm of mostly olive ridley sea turtle making their way to the shore.

Costa Rica's Ostional National Wildlife Refuge is one of the only places in the world where such a large mass arrival takes place. While talking to an international media outlet Bézy said that she shot the video back in 2016 but is officially releasing the footage now because the sea turtles are increasingly threatened by growing numbers of tourists. The footage shows the turtles gathering in a density. According to reports, an average of 250 turtles per square kilometre has been measured, further, the video also shows turtles regularly gathering rising into view.

The video posted with a caption, “A sea turtle sanctuary in Costa Rica is under threat from over-development and mass-tourism. The Wildlife Conservation Association is developing programs to protect sea turtles and other wildlife at this site and is currently leading a campaign to establish a Center that will house all of these activities”, has received thousands of views and likes.

Bézy warns tourism industry

The biologist hopes that her research will help reveal why and how so many sea turtles gather in Costa Rica, primarily between August and October. However, she has also warned the development and mass tourism in the area present a huge risk to the species. She said that these mass gatherings are an important part of their cycle. She has even stressed the importance of regulations for real estate developers who are investing in the area. While talking to international media, she further said that the rules must limit building height, light usage and other factors that could impact the environment and the sea turtles.

