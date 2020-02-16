Countries Issue Health And Travel Advisory To Citizens Amid Coronavirus Scare

Countries across the globe have issued travel and health advisories to warn citizens travelling by air to different parts of the world in their efforts to battle the Coronavirus outbreak, according to reports. Many airlines have either cancelled their flights to China or temporarily halted transits to the mainland. As airports across the world have become the primary source of transmission of the disease, strict instructions have been issued by the government to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Countries issue travel advisory

India has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to China and added that anyone with a travel history in China since January 15, 2020, could be quarantined. India has taken preventive measures in order to control the possible transmission of the virus in the country. The US has also issued travel advisories for its citizens and banned entry of foreign nationals who travelled to China in the last 14 days. The advisory states the citizens returning to the US Who have been in Hubei province in the last 14 days will be quarantined for two weeks.

The UK also came up with strict travel advisories for its citizens travelling to and from China and other parts of South Asia. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has restricted all travel to Hubei province amid ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

China has confirmed more new cases of deadly coronavirus outbreak on February 15, according to the reports.

CNHC confirms new cases

China’s National Health Commission said it had recorded 121 new deaths and 5,090 new coronavirus cases on the mainland on February 13, taking the total infected tally to 69,266 people. Nearly 55,748 people are presently undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country and 1,669 people have died from the novel coronavirus outbreak that has emerged in Hubei province’s capital, Wuhan, in December. The hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, has reported 116 new fatalities and reported 4,823 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said.

