Couple Attends Wedding Reception Via Video Conferencing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, a couple attended their wedding reception through video conferencing. According to China's local media, the couple feared that they had contracted the disease while their visit to Hunan province in January and thus decided to serve a voluntary 14-day quarantine period to prevent the spread of the virus. The couple visited China's Hunan province to celebrate Chinese New Year and only returned to Singapore on January 30. Hunan borders the Hubei province of which Wuhan is the capital.

Wuhan is believed to be the epicentre of the deadly contagious coronavirus which has claimed the lives of more than 550 people in China and has affected more than 25,000 people. Many people were reluctant to attend the reception as a result of only 110 out of the 190 guests attended the ceremony. As per media reports, the bride's family was unable to attend the reception in Singapore as the country had restricted entry of travellers coming from mainland China. The couple Joseph Yew and Kang Ting decided to place themselves in isolation and stayed in their suite to prevent the spread.

Coronavirus outbreak

As per the US' Center for Disease Control and Prevention, so far confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other countries. The disease is believed to have originated in a seafood market in Hubei's Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Chinese authorities had earlier issued a quarantine in 12 cities across the country, 11 of which were in the Hubei province.

China is handling the situation quite effectively as just recently the country built a hospital in a record time of just eight days to house the patients affected by the disease. International press earlier reported that Chinese authorities have imposed a strict quarantine in 12 cities across the country, 11 of which are in the Hubei province. Beijing is also building another hospital in the Wuhan with a capacity of an estimated 1,600 beds.

