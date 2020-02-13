Coronavirus Outbreak: Couple On Quarantined Cruise Gets Wine Delivered By Drone

An Australian couple stuck on a quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess off the Japanese coast got their wine delivered through a drone. Jan and Dave Binskin have been sharing regular updates of their journey including the days they have been kept under quarantine due to coronavirus threat.

The couple reached out to a wine club and they luckily got wine delivered to their cabin door by a drone. “Naked Wine Club your incredible just got the First Drop Thank God For Drones,” wrote the couple with a picture of a wine bottle and glasses. Two days later, they shared another picture with two bottles of wine with caption, “The Nips are getting Bigger 🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷”

The couple posed with masks on February 10 and said that they are confined to their cabin get to be on the deck for an hour every 4-5 days. “Quarantined on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama Japan now into Day 6 of 14….we are well and in good spirits so far would appreciate any local news,” wrote the couple.

Read: Coronavirus: Mobile World Congress In Spain Cancelled Amid Fears Of Outbreak

Two Indians tested positive

Meanwhile, the confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has now reached 175 with two Indian crew onboard also testing positive for the deadly virus. Japan has decided to conduct tests on all passengers before allowing them to get off the cruise. Earlier, Katsunobu Kato, Health Minister of Japan, had informed that the government is working to make medication and masks available to those infected on board, particularly for passengers those are showing severe chronic or pneumonia-like symptoms.

Read: Coronavirus: WHO Says 'way Too Early' To Predict The End Of Deadly Pandemic

Officials initially tested 300 people out of the 3,711 onboard and gradually evacuated the infected patients to local medical facilities. Japan has now the most number of coronavirus-infected patients after China, followed by Singapore and Thailand. The remaining people on the cruise have been asked to stay inside their cabins with their masks on and to keep a distance from each other when out on the open deck.

Read: Coronavirus: China's Death Toll Touches 1,355, Total Infection Cases Soar Beyond 60,000

Read: Two Indians Confirmed With Coronavirus In Japan's Quarantined Cruise Ship