Couple Ties The Knot In Masks; guests Practice Social Distancing At Indonesian Wedding

Amid the ongoing global battle against the novel coronavirus pandemic, a transnational couple in Indonesia tied the knot in a unique ceremony on March 24. The one of a kind wedding happened with all precautionary measures, including the couple not engaging in the customary kiss, international media reported. This comes as Indonesia reported 790 cases of COVID-19 infection and 58 deaths.

According to reports, the 29-year-old Irra Chorina Octora and her 32 Turkish Partner Yavuz Ozdemir wore facemasks and kept a safe distance during the ceremony.

The unique wedding was organised in line with the Indonesian government guidelines, with regular temperature checks and hand sanitizers present throughout the premises.

The wedding, which took place in the presence of 25 people who all sat with a minimum distance of two metres, took place at the Al Akhbar mosque in Surabaya and wrapped up in 30 minutes.

The wedding witnessed only one moment of intimacy when Ozdemir, whom Octora first met on social media, briefly took off his mask for his bride to feed him a piece of the wedding cake. According to reports, the reception party has been cancelled.

The Indonesian government, which has banned mass gatherings including weddings, allowed some exceptions for the marriage as it was booked before pandemic began.

Jakarta Under Emergency

The governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, has declared a two-week state of emergency in the Indonesian capital on March 20. While the country has reported 25 deaths and more than 300 confirmed cases, Baswedan reportedly said that the government’s “response capability has a limit” because the number of hospitals and the medical staff in the country is not sufficient to tackle the drastically growing numbers of COVID-19 infection.

The Jakarta governor also said that the public entertainment places such as bars, spas, and cinemas would remain closed from March 23 and the public transportation will also be limited. As per reports, he further urged the companies to let the staff work from home. According to him, the Indonesian medical teams across the capital are currently dealing with a great number of people in the face of the pandemic.

