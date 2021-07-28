COVID-19: California 'anti-mask' Restaurant To Serve Dinner To Only 'unvaccinated People'

A Californian 'anti-mask' restaurant has now pledged to take their protest against COVID-19 restrictions a step forward. Basilico's Pasta e Vino will now only serve dinners to those having the "proof of being unvaccinated," the restaurant wrote on their Instagram handle. The bold step was taken to protest against the further tightened mask-wearing rules in California, US on July 26, Monday. Take a look:

The Italian restaurant in Huntington Beach of California clarified through their Instagram post that they have 'zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity," and now would require proof of being "unvaccinated" from customers to eat in the diner. Even though the followers are quite unsure about what that is supposed to be, the staff told Los Angeles Times that they are "not actually checking" immunization records in the eatery. The restaurant was launch in 1999 and has remained in its current location since 2017.

"The Basilico's Declaration and Pledge for Defiance"

Earlier, the Californian restaurant has been in the headlines after it flouted coronavirus measures of wearing facemasks. Again, the restaurant has made a move to defy the revised regulations announced by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC). Due to the spike in Coronavirus cases in America, the CDC has urged fully-vaccinated citizens to put on masks when they are in crowded places. This move has called for a sharp jibe by the California-based Italian restaurant and prompted them to launch a "declaration." According to the pledge, Basilico's has urged restaurant owners to not only resist but "attack" lockdown restrictions and remain open even if the government-orders shutdowns. "Leave the masks, take the cannoli" and ignore notices to appear in court, the pledge added.

Restaurant owner Tony Roman, an anti-vaxxer, posted a video message on Instagram to call out the government restrictions to be a divide-and-rule policy. He also claimed the COVID-19 vaccine policies to be an imposition of "fear, control and surrender." Roman had not been available for further comments, TodayFood reported.

Many restaurants across America have taken a polarising stand against the National Health Policies announced by the government from time to time. While some welcomed the restrictions and immunization mandates with open arms, some adamantly opposed wearing masks. A Florida restaurant went viral for its "face diapers not required" sign. On the other side, an Atlanta restaurant announced service to only those who have been vaccinated.

