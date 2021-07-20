COVID-19: Canada Extends Travel Ban On Direct Flights From India Till August 21

In a key update for Indian travellers visiting Canada, the country has suspended flights from India amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Government of Canada, it has suspended flights from India until August 21, 2021, even as it had already announced reopening for fully vaccinated travellers. The decision was announced on Tuesday and more details are now awaited regarding the decision.

Canada suspends flights from India until August 21, 2021

Canada has suspended flights from India until August 21, 2021: Government of Canada pic.twitter.com/lAnaZrqLV4 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

On July 15, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had informed that the country may permit fully vaccinated travellers by early September. Speaking of the imminent decision, Trudeau during his talks with leaders of Canada’s provinces had remarked that the country's borders can be opened up if the positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue. In addition, he further informed that Canada was in discussions with the US to begin allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents into Canada for non-essential by mid-August.

"Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September," Trudeau's office had said in a statement. He (PM) noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel” it added

'Fully-vaccinated people can visit Canada for non-essential travel': Justin Trudeau

However, Justin Trudeau has also said that fully-vaccinated people from any country can visit Canada for non-essential travel from September 7. He added that American travellers can do the same starting from August 9, while maintaining that his government is committed to the safety of Canadians.