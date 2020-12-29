COVID-19: Chocolates, Beer And Books Declared 'essential Items' During Belgium's Lockdown

Chocolate and beer shops in Belgium were declared ‘essential items’ and were allowed to keep trading when the "non-essential" businesses were shuttered due to the coronavirus restrictions. One of the oldest and Belgium’s popular chocolate producers Neuhaus was open to buyers as its CEO Ignace Van Doorselaere told SKY that the establishment was central to the Belgian culture and despite lockdown, had remained operational. Similarly, outlets serving the beers were also exempted from the COVID-19 restrictions. According to sources of DW, some Brussels-based breweries were also allowed by the Belgium authorities to commence the home delivery services throughout the lockdown.

According to the En Stoemelings brewery’s co-founder and boss Samuel Languy, the brewery business remained operational as several stacks of square cardboard boxes containing 24 bottles each were shipped to residents isolating at homes during in mid-March. This was permitted despite the countrywide lockdown and the bars, cafes, and other businesses were instructed by the government to close down. Meanwhile, Neuhaus' flagship store informed SKY that Chocolate is so significant to the culture of Belgium like beer that the makers carried out business as usual due to increasing day-to-day demands from the buyers as it is an essential part of their lives.

[Belgium chocolate stores remained open despite lockdown. Credit: Pixabay]

[Bewery commenced home deliveries. Credit: Pixabay]

Book stores remained open

It’s a joyful product, chocolate symbolizes joy, and people still ordered, the company informed. The company was allowed to be open all along, Ignace Van Doorselaere told SKY, adding that the Belgium government never issued orders for chocolate and brewery to close down. Similarly, in central Brussels, booksellers were allowed to operate during one of Europe’s most stringent lockdowns.

The books probably remain as the best food for thought and reflection, and so the stores were open when all other businesses were shuttered, El Khadem told France 24. As Belgium imposed the COVID-19 restrictions to stem the surge of infections, Brussels had allowed the Tropismes bookshop and other book stores in the Galeries Royales to remain open to people. Reading in a lockdown is essential, Francois Bellet, a retired Brussels resident told sources of France 24 on the ground, adding that to close bookshops in the city was unimaginable.

