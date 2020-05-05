COVID-19: First Consignment Of 5 Million HCQ Tablets From India Reaches Canada

A consignment of five million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from India arrived in Toronto, on May 5, as a part of the cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. India has placed urgent orders of at least 11.45 crore tablets of HCQ, an anti-malarial drug, as demands from across the world has surged owing to the coronavirus crisis.

India’s High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria expressed his delight over the arrival of the consignment of five million tablets of HCQ. Taking to Twitter, Bisaria said that the consignment was part of India’s special provision for its strategic partner and it will continue to maintain global supply chain even in tough times.

The drug reached Toronto a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. The two leaders had agreed on the importance of global solidarity and coordination, the maintenance of supply chains, and collaborative research activities.

“Prime Minister conveyed the assurance that India’s productive capabilities in the pharmaceutical sector would remain available for assisting the citizens of the world, including those of Canada, to the best of India’s abilities,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

Read: Move Over Hydroxychloroquine? Remdesvir Trial Beats Placebo 11-15 In Covid Trial: Dr Fauci

HCQ is not a cure to COVID-19, however, it has been recommended by the national task force for frontline workers as prophylaxis. It has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted use in an emergency situation under the supervision of a registered medical professional.

Read: 'No Shortage Of Hydroxychloroquine In India', Says IDMA Gujarat Chairman

FDA issues caution

Earlier, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a safety communication regarding the known side effects of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. FDA said that the side effects include serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems. It added that the drug has received Emergency Use Authorisation for the treatment with risks already in the drug labels.

“The FDA will continue to monitor and investigate these potential risks and will communicate publicly when more information is available,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn in a statement.

Read: Study: COVID-19 Patients Treated With Hydroxychloroquine Have Higher Death Rates

Read: Use Of Hydroxychloroquine Shows No Benefit For Treating COVID-19 Patients: Report

(Image: Twitter / @IndiainToronto)