Coronavirus Pandemic Could Deal A Fatal Blow To Spain's Bullfighting Festival

As major festivals in Spain, including the San Isidro, Sevilla’s April Fair and Pamplona’s San Fermin, have been cancelled due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, authorities fear that the shut-down could lead to a fatal blow to a controversial spectacle. The bullfight, which is traditionally an emblematic part of Spanish culture, has struggled to survive in recent decades the outbreak of the deadly virus is now affecting the industry.

The bullfighting has dwindled considerably due to opposition from left-wing politicians and a highly vocal anti-bullfighting movement. According to an international media report, the local governments have also cut funding for the fiestas and several cities and regions have also prohibited the bullfights. The industry fears that the bullfights will not take place before the end of the season in October due to the deadly pandemic.

While speaking to an international media outlet, a bull breeder also said that the worst-case scenario for the breeders would be not to have bullfights in the whole year. He also said that the breeders also haven’t had any income because of the winter stoppage and now due to coronavirus they might have to go one more year like this. As per reports, the industry supports thousands of jobs, from the matadors and their teams to ranch-hands and bullring staff and they all are under threat now.

‘Good news’

While breeders fear no income this year, animal activists believe that cancelling of the bullfight was ‘good news’. Aida Gascon of AnimaNaturalis, reportedly said that the cancelling of the show will lead to nobody benefiting from the ‘torture show’. The activist believes that the bullfight is ‘cruel’ and has no place in modern Spain. They have reportedly even staged regular demonstrations outside the plazas and sometimes even daubing themselves with fake blood.

Meanwhile, the Union of Breeders reportedly estimates the industry’s losses to exceed 77 million euros if the season is shut. While several bulls have already been shipped to slaughterhouses, four or five thousand more are also expected to be slaughtered without being fought. As the supporters of the bullfight believe that the show is an art form and not a sport, the breeders devote all possible resources to the animals since they are born. The pandemic has reportedly led to a huge loss them.

