COVID-19: Ecuador President Launches Probe Into Mishandling Of Victims’ Bodies

President of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno has launched an investigation on April 8 for the management of bodies of people who died from coronavirus infection especially in the epicentre of the outbreak, Guayaquil. The Ecuadorean President even posted the letter on Twitter seeking an inquiry into the victims of COVID-19 disease after their families and friends bombarded the administration with complaints of mishandling.

According to reports the sight of bodies on the street had fueled anger on some residents. As of April 9, Ecuador has recorded 4,450 confirmed cases of coronavirus with at least 242 fatalities. People are dying so drastically in the country that the backlog has led to the bodies being stored in homes of relatives or are being refrigerated in shipping containers. However, Monero has said that people who died, “deserve a goodbye with dignity”. Reports have suggested that the country's Health Minister had fired an official who asked for money in an exchange of handling of the coronavirus victim's body.

Ecuadorean President said on Twitter, “We will not allow anyone to be buried without their identification. They are brothers who deserve a goodbye with dignity”.

Read - Court Finds Ex-Ecuador President Guilty Of Corruption

Read - Rights Group: Justice Awaits For Ecuador Protest Violence

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,516 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,970 people. Out of the total infections, 330,697 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic on March 11 while the virus has now spread to all continents except Antarctica, resulting in thousands of deaths worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

Read - Ecuador Stores COVID-19 Victims In Giant Refrigerated Containers As Morgues Get Full

Read - Ecuador: Dead Bodies Of Coronavirus Victims Piling Up On Streets