COVID-19: Indonesia Deports 4 Tourists Over Violating Health Protocols In Bali

Indonesia has deported 4 tourists from its island of Bali after they broke COVID-19 guidelines. The tourists from the United States, Ireland, and Russia were accused of defying mask-wearing mandates and also violating other safety health protocols as deemed necessary by the island country, reported AP.

The tourist from the U.S. along with the other two was caught unmasked in the public area on July 8, Thursday. Jamaruli Manihuruk, head of the Bali regional office for the Justice and Human Rights Ministry informed that the safety health protocols are being enforced in the Kuta tourist area looking at the steep surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Travelers were placed in detention room

On July 12, Monday, the three travelers were seated in the detention room at the immigration office before they boarded the flights to their respective countries. The fourth tourist from Russia was recaptured after she escaped from the isolation center on being asked to self-quarantine in a hotel. She was tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival. "She has been placed in an isolation facility in Bali's capital, Denpasar, and will be deported as soon as she recovered from the virus," Manihuruk said.

More than 67,000 deaths so far

Raising alarm bells, Indonesia has recorded the fresh highest daily cases of COVID-19 deaths and infections. The mortality rate skyrocketed in the cities of Java, Jakarta, and Bali Island due to Eid-related mobilization. Meanwhile, the archipelago has also suffered a severe oxygen crisis along with a dearth of hospital beds to admit critical patients. Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X said the hospitals needed more oxygen than they needed before due to the increased influx of COVID-19 patients in the province. “We need more oxygen supply. But it does not mean there is no supply at all,” he said. Infection among the vaccinated hospital staff has rendered more pressure on healthcare facilities. Indonesia has had the worst COVID-19 outbreak in South East Asia, with about 2.5 million positive cases and more than 67,000 deaths so far.

