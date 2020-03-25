COVID-19: Iran To Ban Intercity Travel As Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 2,000

Iran has warned about another wave of Coronavirus outbreak as some Iranian nationals ignored the guidelines issued by health officials. In the view of another outbreak, during a time when the country is still trying to combat the current wave, Iran has banned intercity travel and will take legal action against the violators.

According to a state TV, government spokesperson Ali Rabiei said that some people ignored the advisory and travelled during Iranian New Year holidays which could cause a second wave of the virus outbreak. Iran has reported 2,077 deaths due to the deadly virus with more than 27,000 confirmed cases.

Continued sanctions from US

Iran is also facing crippling sanctions from the United States which has been a huge problem for the government for accessing medical aid and equipment. During a televised speech on March 23, Iran President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States should lift sanctions if it wants to help Tehran contain the coronavirus outbreak. He rejected the humanitarian assistance offered by Washington saying if they really want to help Iran all they need to do is “lift sanctions”.

United Nations Human Rights chief called for ease of sanctions on Iran and other countries to support the lives of millions of people during Coronavirus pandemic. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on March 24 that the broad sectoral sanctions should urgently be re-evaluated in countries which are facing serious challenges due to the novel Coronavirus.

Bachelet highlighted the impact of the collapse of any country's medical system because of the death, suffering and wider contagion. The 68-year-old UN official warned that impeding medical efforts in one country heightens the risk for everyone in the context of a pandemic.

“Humanitarian exemptions to sanctions measures should be given broad and practical effect, with prompt, flexible authorization for essential medical equipment and supplies,” said Bachelet in a statement.

(With agency inputs)