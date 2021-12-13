COVID-19: Israel Adds UK, Belgium & Denmark To Travel Ban List Over Omicron Concerns

Israel, on Sunday, added the UK, Belgium and Denmark to its travel ban list in light of the rapid surge in Omicron COVID-19 cases in the three European countries, top Israeli health officials informed. The announcement was made by Israel's Head of Public Health Services, Dr Sharon Alroy Preis, in a press briefing attended by Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Health Ministery director-general Prof Nachman Ash, local media reported. Presently, around 50 African nations are on the list and new nations are expected to be added in the next 72 hours.

As per Israel's new travel restrictions, citizens cannot travel to 'red' countries unless they obtain special permission. Additionally, when citizens return from the said nations, they will be subjected to a mandatory one week quarantine, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had said during the Cabinet's weekly meet that the country’s main aim is to delay the penetration of the Omicron variant.

"Two weeks ago, when we decided to tighten restrictions to enter the country following what was then a new coronavirus mutation, some said we were exaggerating…and now everyone understands we were not," Bennett had said while opening the Cabinet's weekly meeting, local media reported.

“We already know that Omicron has arrived and is in Israel, but at the moment, following our measures, the numbers are still relatively small," the Israeli PM noted while adding that stringent monitoring and borders are crucial to prevent cases from drastically spiking.

Israel extends travel restrictions by 10 days

Earlier, Israel’s Cabinet approved the extension of 10 days to the existing travel restrictions which were announced at the end of last month to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. While the measures were normally set to expire on Sunday, Horowitz announced the extension and called it a “difficult but necessary step”, as per The Jerusalem Post. Horowitz also urged people to avoid any non-essential trips.

Presently, Israel remains closed to almost all foreign nations with limited exceptions. Israelis returning from other nations will be required to quarantine for a minimum of three days if fully vaccinated and seven days if they are not.

The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first flagged by South African scientists on 24 November and the World Health Organization designated it as a “Variant of Concern” on November 26.

