COVID-19 Lambda Variant: New COVID-19 Strain Found In 29 Countries Says WHO; Check Details

First identified in South America in August 2020, initial cases of the new COVID variant-- 'Lambda' began cropping up in Peru in April 2021. 

Lambda variant

After the Delta variant, another new variant of COVID-19 named 'Lambda' with elevated presence in South America has been identified. The Lambda variant has so far been detected in 29 countries, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. Here is all you need to know about the new COVID variant.

Where has the Lambda variant been detected?

First identified in South America in August 2020, initial cases of the new COVID variant began cropping up in Peru in April 2021. According to WHO's weekly update, the Lambda variant has been a cause of 81% of cases in Peru since April 2021, while 32% of submitted sequences detected the virus in Chile. So far, its significant presence has been detected in Peru, Chile, Argentina and Ecuador.

How strong is the new variant Lambda?

Variants are categorised into two categories- Those of 'interest', and those of 'concern'. Variants of concern have the potential to cause epidemiological problems. WHO has stated that it will be closely monitoring the Lambda variant and has added it to its group of 'variables of concern'.

According to the World Health Organization, the Lambda lineage carries mutations that have the potential to increase transmissibility or strengthen the virus's resistance to antibodies. However, with limited evidence, further research is required to understand the characteristics of the new variant Lambda.

So far, the Delta variant, which was first detected in India accounts for 9.9% of all COVID-19 cases in the United States and has been listed as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO. Along with the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), variants such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P.1 (Gamma), B.1.427 (Epsilon), and B.1.429 (Epsilon) have also been listed as 'variants of concern' by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US. 

