COVID-19 Lockdown Forces Thai Pilot To Take Up Food Delivery Gigs To Make Ends Meet

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the aviation industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors of the global economy as fleets of aircraft stand stationed at airports with no certain date in sight for the resumption of services. As a result, a number of flight and cabin crews have been laid off and now find themselves in search of alternative ways of income.

In one such incident, a Thai co-pilot Nakarin Inta has taken to delivering food orders on a bike for a local app-based service. While speaking to an international media outlet, Inta mentioned that they are facing huge issues as some of the airline staff is on leave without pay and majority of them are facing pay cuts. He added that he was inspired by a fellow pilot's story on Instagram and decided to become a food delivery man to support his family.

As per the report, the 42-year-old man is not the only one facing a financial crunch but his colleagues are also facing the same issue. He added that many of his friends and colleagues have started looking for some side jobs to earn their daily bread.

Thailand lifts curfew

Thailand on June 15 lifted coronavirus curfew allowing schools to reopen and restaurants to serve alcohol after going through a two-months of intense lockdown. The decision to ease restrictions came after the South Asian country recorded no new local coronavirus case in the last 21 days as all new cases have been recorded in Thais who have returned from abroad.

Thailand was the first country to record a COVID-19 case outside mainland China and with its curfew and other precautionary measures the country of 70 million has successfully managed to flatten its curve.

Thailand had already allowed restaurants to resume operations in the country two weeks ago but now they have been given permission to serve alcohol as well. Other businesses and institutions that have been allowed to reopen from June 15 are schools, music concerts, film productions, amusement parks, exhibition halls, and playgrounds.

According to reports, sporting events have also been allowed to resume in the country but without spectators. Bars, pubs, and karaoke will remain shut until further notice.

