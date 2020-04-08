COVID-19 Lockdown: Christians To Watch Easter Prayer Service On Television

This year the increasing cases of coronavirus infections seems to hamper the Easter Passover celebrations as the churches will be empty with no mass gathering and the festivities will take place behind closed doors of the house. To celebrate the big day, Christians will tune into their television sets or social media this year to watch the service prayer, owing to the pandemic.

Marking festivities at home

Though the Jewish holidays which are about to start from April 8 till April 16, the families are being strictly advised to mark the festival at home for their own protection against the deadly coronavirus disease. Commenting on the prevailing situation, France's Grand Rabbi Haim Korsia reportedly said that the Passover which is being celebrated by the people at their house is done considering the security of the people. So that one does not contaminate their loved ones while remaining united in faith even at a distance.

Meanwhile, rabbis in Jerusalem have passed an order in favour of on-screen participation in celebrations to refrain contact particularly with the sick and the elderly. However, Israel's Chief Rabbinate Council opposed this order and argued that it amounts to disrespecting a religious holiday. In France, which is home to Europe's largest Jewish community, rabbis have proposed an order to offer digital seder forum where believers and followers can connect easily and discuss such matters of great concern.

The Christians celebrating the festival will see coronavirus confinement with Holy Week services occurring behind the four walls of the house. Keeping all the security measures in mind, the Vatican City will be no exception, where Pope Francis on April 5 celebrated Palm Sunday at a barren place in Saint Peter's Basilica. The followers will watch the prayer service on screen rather than attending it live at Saint Peter's Square.

This year abiding by the rules of social distancing amid the outbreak, the predominantly Catholic countries who would conduct huge gatherings at the end of the week when Easter falls, that is on April 19, will not be able to do so. In fact, even the Mexican municipality of Iztapalapa, which usually hosts a massive procession that witness participants crossing through the streets, will not happen this year.

Image credit: Pixabay