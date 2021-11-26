COVID-19: MEA Says 15 More Countries Recognise India's Vaccination Certificate

At least 15 more countries have recognised India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, as the Union government continues to push the efforts for the world beneficiaries to recognise its inoculation campaign. In a Twitter post on Nov. 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that along with the 110 countries that have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, nearly 15 more nations have officially recognised India’s vaccine certificates, which would now make travel for the fully vaccinated people with Covishield or Covaxin easier.

The countries that now recognise India’s vaccine certificates, include Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine, according to the MEA.

"Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Fifteen more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

As per the Indian guidelines, these countries which recognise India’s vaccine certification and allow Indian travellers quarantine-free entry are entitled to reciprocity relaxations on arrival (Category A countries) at the airport. Overseas travellers from these respective nations are required to self-monitor their health for 14 days following their arrival in India. If partially or not vaccinated, travellers must take steps such as submitting a sample for a post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival, after which they will be allowed to leave the airport, quarantine at home for seven days, re-testing on the eighth day of arrival in India, and further self-monitoring of their health for the next seven days if negative. According to the guidelines, "Fifteen days must have elapsed since completion of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule."