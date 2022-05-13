COVID-19: North Korea Reports 8 Deaths & 18,000 Cases; Nearly 1,90,000 In Isolation

A day after acknowledging the COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea, the country has reported eight deaths and more than 18,000 cases. According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), nearly 1,90,000 are under quarantine following a rapid spread of fever across the nation in recent weeks. The major revelation of the outbreak came after an unspecified number of people who were suffering from fevers in the national capital, Pyongyang, was tested for the COVID-19 virus. Pyongyang's health ministry confirmed that the infected were suffering from the deadly Omicron variant.

In response, Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un called a Politburo meeting and announced a nationwide lockdown. He said workplaces should be isolated by units to block the virus from spreading. Also, the supreme leader urged health workers to step up disinfection efforts at workplaces and homes.

Kim insisted that the arrest of the virus is crucial and vowed his confidence in overcoming the outbreak as he believes his government and people are “united as one.” He called the health workers to disinfect marketplaces as soon as possible while maintaining paramount importance to inconveniences to the public.

Kim wears a mask for the first time after invoking an emergency in North Korea

It is worth mentioning that this was the first time when North Korea acknowledged the scale of virus transmission in the country since COVID-19 engulfed the planet. However, the actual figures were not immediately known. Also, it is believed that the leader has not implemented the proper vaccination module in the country, resulting in fear among the international health agencies. Some experts say North Korea, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid.

Also, for the first time, the North Korean leader and other senior officials were seen wearing masks as they entered a meeting room on Thursday. However, later in the meeting, Kim was seen unmasked and sitting at the head of a table where all other officials remained masked.

Watch: North Korea's supreme leader attends meeting wearing a mask

(Image: AP/Pixabay)