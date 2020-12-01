COVID-19 Pandemic Has Increased Threat Of Gender-based Violence, Trafficking: UN

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of gender-based violence and even human trafficking has heightened, said the head of the United Nations (UN) Office on Drugs and Crime on November 30. UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly said in a virtual event that global cooperation in the two fronts are required ‘now more than ever’ as the world is under lockdown. Especially females are more exposed to violence and harassment and are facing the “greater risk” of being trafficked.

“In every part of the world, we are seeing that COVID has worsened the plight of at-risk women and girls, while also hindering criminal justice responses and reducing support to victims,” she said.

Even before the pandemic took over the world, women were exposed to various forms of injustices and violence, but the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders in countries have generated was UN called a “shadow pandemic” of rising gender-based violence. Moreover, the economic inequality faced by females, that makeup 60 per cent of the global population, has increased their vulnerability to trafficking and sexual violence.

UN Women on sexual exploitation

The UN Women Executive Director, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has reported that most female survivors that are around 80 per cent, are trafficked for sexual exploitation. Moreover, 47 million more women and girls will be reportedly pushed to “extreme poverty” because of the pandemic as “business is booming for traffickers”. Further, it has become increasingly difficult for women to access the psychological support, healthcare and even a safe shelter especially in the communities that are impacted by conflicts and displacement.

There are socioeconomic consequences when these crimes happen, but in times of pandemic, the socioeconomic impact is even deeper,” said UN Women Executive Director. “Forty-seven million more women and girls will be pushed to extreme poverty because of COVID-19, but business is booming for traffickers.”

“It is now difficult for many women to access psychological support, healthcare and safe shelter. They live in a constant state of vulnerability. For communities affected by conflict and displacement, these effects are often compounded,” she told the gathering.

