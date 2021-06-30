COVID-19: Russian President Putin Reveals He Received Sputnik V Vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 30 said that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine to combat the COVID-19. Putin received two vaccine shots of Sputnik V vaccine and he had taken the first jab in February. Speaking at the annual phone-in broadcast on television, Putin revealed that after 20 days of receiving both doses of vaccine, the blood test reflected a high level of protection.

"I chose to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, especially considering that the military are getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and I am their Supreme Commander, after all", said the Russian President. "I have already talked about this, but I can repeat. I did not feel anything after the first jab, only slightly sore in the shoulder after about four hours. I had my second jab at noon and took my temperature at midnight, it was 37.2. I went to bed and when I woke up it was 36.6. That was it. In about 20 days, I think, I had a blood test that showed that I had a high level of protection. I recommend you do the same", Kremlin quoted Russian president as saying in the annual direct line.

Speaking at the annual special direct line with Vladimir Putin, the president recommended people get vaccinated. He pointed out that people get infected even after receiving the vaccine. However, they recover fast and with no serious consequences. Putin added that the unvaccinated people may face "severe long-term consequences" if they get infected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he opposed introducing mandatory vaccination policy, but urged people to get vaccinated. He denied the possibility of a nationwide lockdown asserting that localized safety measures and precautions were well in place. Speaking about vaccination, he noted that he felt the needed to be protected for as long as possible, and chose Sputnik V for vaccination like the military.

"I hope some of our citizens who are still biased about the vaccines will change their minds as the vaccination continues", Putin said during the annual direct line.

