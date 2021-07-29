Last Updated:

COVID-19: UAE's Emirates And Etihad Extend Flight Suspension From South Asian Countries

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAE airlines, Etihad and Emirates, have extended the suspension on flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two major UAE airlines, Etihad and Emirates, have extended the suspension on flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai. According to Geo News, Emirates has suspended flight operations till August 7, while Etihad has prolonged the stoppage until August 2.

UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions are allowed to travel

According to Emirates' travel advisory, "In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until 07 August 2021." It further stated, "UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols, are exempt and may be accepted for travel."

Passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Sri Lanka in the previous 14 days will not be allowed to go to the UAE from any other place. Meanwhile, Etihad Airways, the UAE's official carrier, has declared that flights between India and Pakistan and the Gulf state will be banned until at least August 2.

Earlier, the government extended the flight suspension on July 24th

On July 24, the government issued an official announcement that due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Emirates extended its flight suspension from India, Pakistan, and three other South Asian countries until July 28. The decision was made in accordance with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government's directives. Although it said that UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and personnel of diplomatic missions who are up to date with COVID-19 protocols, are exempt and may be permitted for the voyage.

It also stated that passengers who have travelled to any of these four countries in the previous 14 days will be prohibited from flying with UAE-based airlines. Last week, Emirates' Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha claimed that the airline was awaiting orders from the UAE government to either extend or lift the restriction.

The travel prohibition was extended by Emirates due to the highly transmissible Delta variant of coronavirus. Similarly, Etihad Airways, the UAE's second flagship carrier, had previously suspended flights to India until July 31. Etihad Airways announced in an official announcement that it would stop flying to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and two other Southeast Asian nations.

