COVID-19 Vaccine: US To Begin 'mass Distribution' Immediately After Authorization

On September 16, the Trump administration said that it will commence the distribution of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine immediately after it's authorization by the FDA. At a press conference, the US Department of Health and Human Services official said that the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense has released a comprehensive National Vaccine Distribution Plan to make the vaccine available “before November 4”. Meanwhile, contradicting his government's top health experts, the US President Donald Trump said at a White House press briefing that “mass distribution” of the coronavirus vaccine will begin as soon as October, as the vaccine is “almost ready, almost there”.

The comprehensive National Vaccine Distribution Plan released today by @HHSGov is a strategy to distribute and administer a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it's approved by the FDA. pic.twitter.com/warbpu96qV — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 17, 2020

Addressing the press on September 16, Trump said that the early distributions will happen in “very large numbers” and the majority of the US population will be vaccinated within three to four weeks. While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had announced that it is yet to decide on the initial, limited vaccine dosages, US President said the vaccine will be distributed "very shortly".

"We're on track to deliver and distribute the vaccine in a very, very safe and effective manner." pic.twitter.com/17QGBULg0D — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2020

Earlier, the CDC had claimed that there was a possibility of a vaccine to be made available in a limited manner “for the vulnerable” by the end of 2020. Additionally, the US Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook suggested that the coronavirus vaccine might be available by early November 2020, and the administration’s Operation Warp Speed listed the goal as vaccines to be transferred to the administration sited post 24 hours of regulatory clearance.

Read: Biden Says He Trusts Scientists, Not Donald Trump

Read: Ivanka Trump Touts Economy In Ariz. Campaign Stop

Trump, contrary to the CDC’s statements said that a safe and effective vaccine will be distributed next month. When disputed about his claims by the other press members, Trump responded, saying, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “confused” with that piece of information. Further, he added, that his administration was directly involved in the manufacturing of the ventilators amid the global shortage, and having done a “tremendous job” he was aware of how soon the vaccine can be distributed on a mass scale level.

When I said I trust vaccines, and I trust the scientists, but I don't trust Donald Trump — this is what I meant: https://t.co/oBDXcFUAek — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020

Dr. Redfield "does not recommend" masks

When asked if he was putting the pressure on a vaccine to be made available ahead of the presidential elections, elections, and instead downplayed the safety of masks, Trump responded saying that Dr. Robert Redfield did not agree masks were effective. He accused Joe Biden of donning a mask despite a safe distance from the audience. Further, he argued with a reporter, saying, that he was tested in the White House, and he did not have to wear a mask “at all”, exempting hospitals. “Vaccine is much more effective than the mask," Trump retorted at the press. He concluded the conference reiterating, “We think we can start (vaccination) sometime in October."

Read: Trump Not Ready To OK TikTok Deal, Admits US Won't Get Cut

Read: Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Available 'within A Month' At Pennsylvania Convention