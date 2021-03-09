COVID-19: WHO Advises Against Mandating 'vaccine Passports' To Travel

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan, during a press briefing on Monday, March 8 said that there are “real practical and ethical considerations” for countries that are considering using vaccine certification as a prerequisite for travel. Ryan said, “Vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis”. Ryan further highlighted that this strategy might come up as unfair for people who cannot be vaccinated for certain reasons. Also, requiring vaccine passports might allow inequity and unfairness to be further inculcated into the system.

This started when the European Union convened a meeting via video conference to thrash out joint approaches to the COVID-19 crisis. The topics of discussion included unilateral border closures and restrictions, the slow pace of the EU's vaccine rollout and the issue of so-called 'vaccine passports'. The demand for vaccine passports or certificates was supported by tourist-reliant southern European nations, including Greece and Spain.

EU divided

According to the reports by AP, during early February, the British authorities said that they were looking to introduce a system that would allow vaccinated individuals to travel freely. In addition to introducing it domestically, they said that they would now use their G7 presidency to work with other nations to introduce “a clear international framework with standards that provide consistency for passengers and industry alike.” The UK is currently presiding over the seven-member group of developed nations.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a review into the matter saying that there were “deep and complex issues”. He highlighted that there might be a medical reason towards the vaccine shot behind the person not taking vaccines, he said they did not need to thrash it out. He said, “We can’t be discriminatory against people who for whatever reason can’t have the vaccine”.