COVID-19: Omicron Sparks Global Concerns After Detection In More Nations; Check Out List

The World Health Organization (WHO) updated the information it has received on the new COVID variant Omicron so far and noted that it was called 'concerning' "based on the evidence presented to the TAG-VE that Omicron has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves." The new B.1.1.529 variant was designated as a “variant of concern” by the WHO on Friday. Now, the strain is being detected in several travellers arriving from several nations including Australia, Israel and even Netherlands.

.@WHO is working with scientists around the world to better understand key aspects of the Omicron variant and its impact on the key tools. Here is the information we have so far and what we still need to find out https://t.co/Q2pJzwlMdp — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 28, 2021

The United Nations (UN) health agency also named the new coronavirus variant Omicron after a letter in the Greek alphabet. While it still remains unclear where the variant first emerged, it was the scientists in South Africa that alerted the WHO in recent days. The South African scientists detected the new version of the coronavirus which according to them drove the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the nation’s most populous province, Gauteng. South African health minister Joe Phaahla said that the variant was linked to an “exponential rise” of the country’s cases in the last few days. As per AP, Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform stated that as many as 90% of the new cases in Gauteng are caused by the Omicron variant.

List of nations where Omicron is detected

South Africa

South African scientists flagged the Omicron variant to WHO on 24 November after the country witnessed a steep rise of Coronavirus cases. Scientists have also noted that the B.1.1.529 has a high number of mutations. From the United States to Germany, several countries have identified South Africa as a virus-variant area or lowered the travel advisory to the nation. Meanwhile, the UK has also added South Africa among other such countries on its travel “red” list.

Just on Saturday, South Africa said that it is being “punished” for discovering the Omicron variant. In a press release, the country’s foreign ministry said that the different governments are imposing travel restrictions on South Africa while WHO has pleaded the world leaders “not to engage in knee-jerk reactions and has cautioned against the imposition of travel restrictions.” Meanwhile, the caseload of the country as of 29 November has reached 2,961,406 with 2,858 new cases reported.

The South African Foreign Ministry said, “This latest round of travel bans is akin to punishing South Africa for its advanced genomic sequencing and the ability to detect new variants quicker. Excellent science should be applauded and not punished.”

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 961 406 with 2 858 new cases reported. Today 6 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 797?deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 847 771 with a recovery rate of 96,2% pic.twitter.com/rakMJfUF7n — Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 28, 2021

Botswana

The African nation outside of South Africa, Botswana said on Sunday that it has detected 19 new infections of the Omicron variant including the first four infections that were declared last week. Botswana’s Health Minister Edwin Dikoloti said at a press conference that “As of today we have recorded a total of 19 cases of the variant.” The latest announcement regarding the COVID-19 cases with the new variant came after the country said on Friday that it declared the highly-mutated variant among four other nationals.

UK

UK’s Health Security Agency said that the third case of Omicron coronavirus variant was detected in the country. As per the BBC report, the person was no longer in the UK but had visited Westminster in London. The third case was reportedly identified after the British government set out measures in response to the variant such as the mandatory facemasks in shops and public transport in England. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the media outlet that ministers had acted “swiftly” and “in a proportionate way” as the news of variant emerged.

Germany

Germany has said that it had detected a total of three cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant after a suspected infection in the western state of Hesse was confirmed, reported DW. German Social Affairs Minister in the state of Hesse had tweeted, “The sequencing has confirmed the result — the suspected case which was made public yesterday morning is the Omicron variant.” Earlier, on Saturday, he had said that a suspected omicron case was discovered in a passenger arriving from South Africa in Hesse.

Netherlands

On Sunday, 28 November, the Dutch authorities reportedly announced that at least 13 people had tested positive for COVID-19 at Amsterdam Schipol airport after travelling from South Africa. A CNN report stated that the Netherlands' National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said in a statement that the Omicron variant was detected through the sequencing of 61 positive Coronavirus samples that were collected at the airport on Friday. The institution further noted that it is “possible that the new variant will be found in more test samples.”

Israel

According to the Times of Israel, at least two cases of Omicron variant have been detected in Israel along with at least seven suspected infections. The three persons among the additional suspected infections of Omicron have not recently travelled abroad. This has reportedly further raised fears of community transmission within Israel while the country is to ban foreigners from entering the country for 14 days and use surveillance to halt the spread of the newly-detected variant.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Health Ministry’s head of public health, Sharon Alroy-Preis, said in the briefing that the Omicron variant was “under control”. He said in a press briefing, “We assumed a new variant would show up. Thanks to our defensive and enforcement measures, we located this variant quickly”, adding “We were among the first to find and isolate it. The matter is under control. There’s no need for fear or panic.” Israel decided to shut its border for travellers from South Africa as UN health agency called on the countries to keep their borders open.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong has said that it has detected three new cases of Omicron. The ECNS report stated that the city has tightened its quarantine rules for the arrivals after recording at least two cases of the new variant that was flagged by the South African scientists. While the Omicron strain is confirmed in the two imported cases, the mutation test is reportedly pending for the third case.

So far, Hong Kong has recorded at least 12, 427 infections of coronavirus but has not recorded any local infections in recent months. Meanwhile, the city has banned the entry of nonresidents who have stayed in eight South African nations in the last 21 days. These South African countries include South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Belgium

Belgium was the first European nation to report the Omicron in the country. According to Euro News, Belgium’s Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke had said “We have a case that is now confirmed of this variant...This is someone who came from abroad, who tested positive on November 22, who was not vaccinated." the country’s chief virologist, Mark Van Ranst said that the variant was detected in a “returning traveller from Egypt”. The first detection of a person with the B.1.1.529 variant was announced on Thursday.

Australia

Australia detected the Omicron strain among two people who arrived in Sydney from Southern Africa on Sunday prompting PM Scott Morrison-led government to review its plan to reopen the border to skilled migrants and students from 1 December. Meanwhile, the officials have ordered a 14-day quarantine for citizens who are returning from nine African nations. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that "it is a bit too early” to reinstate the two-week mandatory hotel quarantine for foreign travellers. He also called for calm as the data was still not verified.

Italy

The latest European nation to detect the Omicron variant’s case is Italy. Reportedly, Italian National Health Institute said that a case of the new variant was detected in Milan in a person who arrived from Mozambique. The case was announced on Saturday. Notably, the person who tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus had received two doses of the vaccine. Italy’s government had urged all the regions to increase their tracing of the virus and sequencing to detect cases with Omicron strain.

(IMAGE: AP/Pixabay)

