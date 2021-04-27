COVID-19: World Unites To Help India; UK, France, Germany, UAE, Other Countries Offer Help

As India battles the sabotaging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, help and solidarity has poured in for the nation from all corners of the world. From the UK making the announcement of sending nearly 500 oxygen containers among other supplies to Australia sending at least one million surgical masks and other personal protective pieces of equipment, all nations have shown support to India as it battles the drastic surge of coronavirus cases.

As of April 27, India logged more than 3.23 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus marking an 8.4% decrease from yesterday’s toll. However, in the last 24 hours, it also recorded at least 2,771 casualties related to COVID-19. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307 while active cases have crossed the 28.8-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 27. The death toll increased to 1,97,894. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,82,204.

List of countries that offered aid to India

The United Kingdom will be sending 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators to India just this week. 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators already arrived on April 27.

will be sending 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators to India just this week. 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators already arrived on April 27. France will send in the relief material in two phases with Phase I arriving this week including eight large Oxygen Generating Plants that can be installed swiftly, liquid oxygen, respiratory material such as 28 respirators and their consumables and 200 electric syringe pushers. While Phase II that will be arriving next week would have five liquid oxygen containers.

will send in the relief material in two phases with Phase I arriving this week including eight large Oxygen Generating Plants that can be installed swiftly, liquid oxygen, respiratory material such as 28 respirators and their consumables and 200 electric syringe pushers. While Phase II that will be arriving next week would have five liquid oxygen containers. Ireland has vowed to send 700 Oxygen concentrators this week

has vowed to send 700 Oxygen concentrators this week Germany has pledged to send mobile oxygen production plant (will be made available for 3 months), 120 ventilators, more than 80 million KN95 masks, along with hosting a webinar on testing and RNA sequencing of Coronavirus. Further German Armed Forces Medical Services has vowed to import 23 mobile oxygen generation plants.

has pledged to send mobile oxygen production plant (will be made available for 3 months), 120 ventilators, more than 80 million KN95 masks, along with hosting a webinar on testing and RNA sequencing of Coronavirus. Further German Armed Forces Medical Services has vowed to import 23 mobile oxygen generation plants. Australia ’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 27 announced that the nation would send 500 ventilators, 1 million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields.

’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 27 announced that the nation would send 500 ventilators, 1 million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields. Russia, Kuwait has also promised to provide assistance in India’s COVID-19 fight.

has also promised to provide assistance in India’s COVID-19 fight. Singapore will send 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators, 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers & other medical supplies through private or other channels.

will send 500 BiPAPs, 250 oxygen concentrators, 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers & other medical supplies through private or other channels. Saudi Arabia will send 80 MT of liquid oxygen that is en route via sea.

will send 80 MT of liquid oxygen that is en route via sea. Hong Kong, Thailand will send 800 oxygen concentrators and four cryogenic oxygen containers respectively.

will send 800 oxygen concentrators and four cryogenic oxygen containers respectively. UAE will send six cryogenic oxygen containers

will send six cryogenic oxygen containers United States: In order to help India treat the dramatically increasing COVID-19 patients and safeguard the frontline workers, the United States has not only identified the essential equipment but stressed that it would be made available ‘immediately.’ The US has identified the supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while pursuing several other options to provide oxygen generation and other related facilities on an urgent basis.

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for the vaccine manufacturer in India, BioE to ramp up its production of COVID-19 jabs. Further, the United States is also deploying a team of experts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work collaboratively with US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. USAID pledged to work with CDC to expedite the process of making resources available to India through Global Fund.

Image credits: PTI/Pixabay