COVID-19 Fuelled Trade War Between US, China Has Finally Turned Into Cold War: Russia

The COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled the trade war between Washington and Beijing and "provocations" on the part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) have become more frequent, Deputy Chairman of Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday, as per Sputnik. The "war" has been aggravated by ideological confrontation and converted into a "kind of cold war," he said, while maintaining that there are more open provocations now, particularly in Europe. Medvedev further mentioned that it has become customary that NATO ships keep approaching the Russian borders in the Black Sea and Baltic Sea, sometimes violating them.

The assertions come days after Russia quit operations with NATO amid a spat between Kremlin and Washington over the expulsion of eight Russian military alliances. Notably, Moscow was expected to strip off accreditation with the Intergovernmental military alliance from 1 November. For a recap, the Russian government had suspended practical operations with NATO in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine's the Crimean Peninsula. Following this, both the parties had only met "sporadically" in order to keep channels open for high-level military talks, which was finally called off on 18 October.

Biden slams China's 'coercive' actions across Taiwan

United States President Joe Biden had slammed China for its "coercive" actions across the Taiwan Strait while speaking at the East Asia Summit on Wednesday. The US President, who attended the summit of the 18th Asia-Pacific nations virtually, also accused Beijing of undermining peace and stability in the region following an aggressive behaviour in the past months, the Associated Press reported. It is to be noted that Biden's comments come amid China's recurrent sovereignty claims over Taiwanese territory under the 'One China' policy and Beijing's escalated aggression in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Such actions threaten regional peace and stability in the region," US President Biden had said at the summit

President Biden also raised concerns about China's "provocative actions" across the Taiwan Strait, which separates the Chinese mainland from the island. Biden's remarks, in the presence of China's premier Li Keqiang, came a week after the former set off alarm bells during his speech at the CNN Town Hall conclave where he said the US is committed to helping Taiwan defend its territory in case of Chinese invasion.

