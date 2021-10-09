COVID: Hundreds Of Russians Flocked To Serbia In Recent Weeks For Western-made Vaccines

Hundreds of Russian citizens have flocked to Serbia in recent weeks in a bid to receive a Western-approved coronavirus vaccine. It was a source of national pride for Russian regulators to approve the country's indigenous coronavirus vaccine, but the Sputnik V shot is yet to get the nod from international health authorities, reported The Associated Press (AP). Serbia, which is not a member of the European Union, is a viable option for Russians looking for vaccines because it allows them to visit without a visa and offers a wide range of Western-made vaccines. The number of organised tours for Russians has surged significantly, and many can now be found in hotels, restaurants, clubs, and vaccination clinics across Belgrade, reported The AP.

According to Russia's Association of Tour Operators, vaccination tour packages for Russians seeking jabs recommended by the World Health Organization hit the market in mid-September. The group's executive director, Maya Lomidze informed that prices range from $300 to $700 depending on different facilities included in the vaccination tour packages. Sputnik V, hailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, was approved in more than 70 countries including Serbia in August last year. However, the WHO has stated that global certification is still pending, citing issues at a manufacturing plant a few months ago, reported The AP.

Sputnik V requires approval from WHO as well as European Medicines Agency

On Friday, September 8, a top World Health Organization official stated that legal issues stalling the review of Sputnik V are going to be dealt out soon which will help in resuming the process towards emergency use authorisation. Meanwhile, Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO associate director-general, claimed that a few roadblocks for the Russian application still persist, including a lack of complete scientific information and inspections of manufacturing locations. Apart from the WHO, the European Medicines Agency must also approve Sputnik V so that travel restrictions can be lifted for people who have taken Russian jabs.

It should be mentioned here that Serbia is offering the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Chinese Sinopharm vaccines. Russian tourist firms are also organising tours to Croatia, where visitors may obtain the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine without having to return for a second dosage. Notably, Serbia introduced vaccination for foreigners in the month of August when the country's vaccination drive slowed after inoculating roughly 50% of the adult population. According to official Serbian government figures, approximately 160,000 foreign citizens have been vaccinated in the country so far, but it is unknown how many of them are Russians, reported The AP.

Image: AP