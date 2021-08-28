COVID: Sri Lanka Reopens Borders With India, Flights From 9 Cities; Check Details Here

Sri Lanka has announced the resumption of functional borders to India, which will be limited to fully COVID vaccinated travellers. The arrival in Sri Lanka will only require a negative RT PCR test report conducted 72 hours before arrival and an on-arrival PCR test at a certified hotel, the High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi stated.

Under the new schedules, the airline will be resuming services between Colombo and the Indian points: Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum and Cochin with flights once a week, whilst Hyderabad and New Delhi will be connected to Colombo with twice-weekly flights. Further, the airlines' operations out of Chennai and Mumbai will expand up to five times a week whilst its Bangalore-Colombo services will be enhanced to flights three times a week. Sri Lankan Airlines has also commenced a buy one get one free campaign to induce travellers to fly to Sri Lanka.

"We look forward to welcoming our closest neighbours yet again, so they may experience the variety that Sri Lanka has to offer. Our country's heritage, culture, wildlife, nature, beaches and more have always proven to be popular among Indian travellers, and they will be able to visit destinations across the country, while following the relevant health guidelines," said Kimarli Fernando, Chairperson, Sri Lanka Tourism.

Sri Lanka has had a significant vaccination drive in the last few months, and has one of the highest vaccination rates in Asia, the statement said. The full list of guidelines can be accessed at the Sri Lanka Tourism Portal.

"The current protocol states any vaccination type accepted by the country of origin will also be accepted here. Children under the age of 18 who have not received vaccination will be able to follow their vaccinated parents on the same itinerary and will have to undergo a second test if they complete more than 10 days in Sri Lanka. The full list of guidelines can be accessed at the Sri Lanka Tourism Portal," it added.

Fernando further added, "The relaxed guidelines are extremely clear, and we invite all travellers and travel agents to visit the portal to learn more about pre-arrival procedures, insurance and more."

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Image: BIA_Sri Lanka Twitter