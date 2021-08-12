COVID Vaccine Passport For International Travel Will Be Given In Next Few Months: Canada

The Canadian government authorities have declared that Canada is currently focusing on building the digital vaccination passport and it will be ready within the next few months. This will allow Canadians to travel overseas. Prior to the establishment of the passport, Ottawa must reach an agreement with ten other provinces and three northern territories, which are also in charge of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino stated to the reporters that taking this step is essential to make sure that the Canadians are having this document. As they will be needing it to travel safely once the restrictions are over.

A Covid Vaccine Passport system exists in the European Union as well which will allow people to freely travel within the area. Vaccine passports are being developed in a number of additional nations for the usage of both domestically and overseas travelling. Inoculation rates in Canada are among the highest in the world. By July 31, 81% of individuals aged 12 and above had gotten one shot and 68% had received the second dose.

On the other hand, as per the sources, a government vaccine certificate will be used by fully vaccinated Canadians going overseas to confirm their vaccination history. This vaccine certificate will be uniform throughout all provinces. The vaccine certificate will have information about the holder's Coronavirus immunisation history, as well as the date, type of vaccine, and place of their vaccination.

More about the Covid Vaccine Passport

The vaccination passport is scheduled to be available in the autumn, while no specific date has been set. Although the document will be digital, those who are unable or unwilling to utilise a digital certificate will be given a physical one.

This passport will be available to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, as well as temporary residents who are fully immunised.

While the passports are being developed for foreign travel, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc said at the virtual meeting that the federal government is keen to participate with provinces that may wish to utilise them as evidence of vaccinations.

Similarly, this summer, the European Union has already launched a vaccination passport system for individuals travelling inside the EU, and other nations. They have announced that travelling will be allowed to those countries that have similar plans for passports that can be used for both domestic and international travel.

Earlier, in January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that domestic vaccination passports in Canada may have serious contentious implications. He recently stated at a news conference on July 13 that the choice on vaccination certificates will be left to the provinces.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)