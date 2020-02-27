Coronavirus Outbreak: Crew Members Begin Vacating Quarantined Japan Cruise Ship

After spending weeks in quarantine, the crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship finally began leaving the vessel on February 27, international media citing Japanese officials reported. Japan has 186 confirmed cases of coronavirus in addition to the 704, who were diagnosed on the Diamond Princess. According to international media reports, the deadly virus infected over 82,000 and has killed at least 2,800 people globally with a vast majority in mainland China.

Operation to continue for several days

Officials from the Health Ministry told an international news agency that 240 crew members were leaving the ship today adding that the disembarking operation will continue for a couple of days. They added that all those leaving the boat will be placed in medical observation for 14 days at government-designated dormitories before being allowed to leave the country. The crew of the ship had stayed back to help the passengers after it was quarantined on Yokohama Port after arriving in Japan on February 3 over fears of coronavirus.

On February 26, all Indian Crew members and passengers aboard the cruise ship reportedly boarded an Air India flight to New Delhi, sent by the government of India. The news of Indians returning from Japan was also confirmed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The Maharashtra BJP leader took to his Twitter to write Indians aboard Diamond Princess safely boarding the Chartered Air India flight.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people, on board the ship when it docked at the Yokohama port, near Tokyo, on February 3. It was quarantined after a passenger who disembarked last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the disease. The ship has the largest cluster of COVID-19 cases outside China.

