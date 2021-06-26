Last Updated:

'Critically Endangered' Rare Barking Deer Spotted In Cambodia, See Pictures

The giant muntjac was captured on a hidden camera in northeast Cambodia's Virachey National Park in Ratanakiri province, said the Environment ministry official.

IMAGE: pheaktraneth/Twitter


A critically endangered rare barking deer has been spotted in Cambodia for the first time. The giant muntjac was captured on a hidden camera in northeast Cambodia's Virachey National Park in Ratanakiri province, said the  Environment ministry spokesman Neth Pheaktra. Pheaktra has shared the pictures of endangered species on his Twitter account.

Giant barking deer captured in Cambodia

The giant muntjac, known by its scientific name Muntiacus vuquangensis, was captured by surveillance camera for the first time in Virachey National Park in Ratanakkiri province. The giant muntjac is on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature as "critically endangered". The pictures shared by Neth Pheaktra on Twitter show the giant muntjac in the Virachey National Park. The picture also show the hidden camera installed by the environment ministry.

Pheaktra said that the presence of animal was very valuable for conservation of biodiversity and the environment, reported Khmer Times. He thanked Environment ministry officials and the local community for working together to study wildlife in park. It is due to the better protection and conservation of natural resources that has helped in the presence of rare species being captured in Cambodia, reported Khmer Times.

