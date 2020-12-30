Croatia: 7 Killed As 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Country, EU Offers Help

At least seven people have been killed and over 20 injured after a powerful earthquake jolted central Croatia on December 29(Local time). The 6.4 magnitude quake, which sabotaged country’s phone lines and power networks, concentrated around Petrinja, a town of around 20,000 some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Croatia's capital Zagreb. A search operation, that stretched overnight, is currently underway to rescue the survivors.

Felt in Neighboring nations

Outside Croatia, the earthquake was also felt in neighbouring nations of Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Austria. Speaking to media reporters, Croatian defence minister Tomo Medved reckoned that there were a “lot” of victims. He added that in the vicinity of Glina, five deaths were confirmed in addition to one fatality in Petrinja. Later, Ivica Perovic, the chief of Lekenik Municipality, confirmed that a body of a man was found in the wreckage of a local church in the village of Zazine, Al Jazeera reported.

Country’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenković reportedly said that there could be many more victims buried in the rubble. Following the quake, around 200 people took shelter in military barricades while others opted to stay in their cars or with relatives.

"Together with Minister @ViliBeros I visited Sisak to check the condition of the Sisak hospital, which was badly damaged in the earthquake. All patients who need it will be transferred to Zagreb hospitals, and transport will be organized by helicopters @MORH_OSRH and emergency services," he tweeted.

EU offers help

European Union's crisis management chief, Janez Lenarcic, said the bloc was preparing aid and that he would visit Petrinja on Wednesday. Responding to the crisis, the European Union has offered help. "At the moment, mostly winter tents, electric heaters, sleeping beds and sleeping bags are needed as well as housing containers", European Union's crisis management chief, Janez Lenarcic, wrote on Twitter.

