Cross-eyed Rescue Cat Earns Thousands Of Dollars For Animal Charities

Belarus, a cross-eyed cat has reportedly earned thousands of dollars for adoption charities through the sale of the T-shirts emblazoned with his face. The post featuring Belarus was shared by the San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC) that first went viral in June 2018 making the cat an online sensation.

Rachel Krall reportedly adopted the rescue cat after a visit to the shelter and featured him on the T-shirts to raise funds for the animal charity. Rachel told the media that she had to move things around at work that particular day to be able to visit the shelter and meet Belarus. Although she wasn't formally in the market to adopt a pet, she was selected to be Belarus’ adopter later that night, Rachel added.

Belarus has fascinated people worldwide

The two-year-old Belarus has reportedly fascinated the people worldwide, with more than 254,000 followers on his Instagram. The cat suffers from Strabismus, a condition that causes the deviation of one or both eyes because one of the four rectus muscles, used to control the movement, may have abnormal positioning, suggest reports.

Rachel told the media that when she first saw Belarus, she thought that he would be the perfect cat to adopt. Rachel launched a whole range of clothing available on Bonfire featuring Belarus' goofy grin, with 100% of the profits being donated to charities in the area, suggest the reports. The clothing has been selling amazingly due to Belarus’ popularity on social media.

Rachel told the media that the company called Bonfire reached out to her with the idea last year and she immediately considered. She further added that she has donated approximately $6,000 to shelters, with $4,000 to Belarus' shelter SFACC, $1,000 to Sonoma Community Animal Response Team for their efforts saving animals from the Sonoma wildfire.

Rachel had originally pledged 50% of the profits to the shelter for the first campaign, and donated 100% of proceeds, according to the reports.

